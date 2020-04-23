|
James P. Dankelman
Stormville - James P. Dankelman, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 57 on Monday April 20, 2020.
James was a Graduate from Arlington High School Class of 1980 and was a loader operator at Package Pavement.
James was a local resident all of his life and was Catholic. He was a Life member of the Beekman Fire Department and was a Past Assistant Fire Chief.
He was the best father, husband, and friend anyone could of ever asked for. He had many interests, fishing, barbecuing, and customizing his dream 2019 Ford F-250.
He is survived by his wife for 21 years, Alicia Dankelman, his daughter Kimberly Dankelman and her boy friend Raymond Abreu, his father James J. Dankelman, his mother Anne Dankelman, as well as his sister in law Jean Phillips, brother in law Bill Phillips, niece Emilie Phillips, and nephews William Phillips, Dale Phillips and his four legged companion Buddy and Jax. James was predeceased by his nephew Brian Barrett Phillips.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of James life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020