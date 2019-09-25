|
James Pastor
Patterson, NY - James Pastor, 74, a resident of Patterson, NY formerly of Carmel, NY, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Grand in Pawling, NY. Mr. Pastor worked as an assembler with Putnam Industries in Carmel, NY since 1986.
Born on October 16, 1944 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Stephen James Pastor and Mary Elizabeth (Magjor) Pastor. Mr. Pastor is survived by two sisters, Viola Stroud of Dover Plains, NY and Rosemary Ann Anderson of Brewster, NY; two brothers, Joseph Pastor of Greenwood Lake, NY and Michael Pastor of Poughkeepsie, NY and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Gloria Pastor.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Rd, Millerton, NY with Pastor William Mayhew officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. Contributions in his memory made be made to the Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Rd., Millerton, NY 12546. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019