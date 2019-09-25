Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
the Faith Bible Chapel
222 Silver Mountain Rd
Millerton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pastor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Pastor


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Pastor Obituary
James Pastor

Patterson, NY - James Pastor, 74, a resident of Patterson, NY formerly of Carmel, NY, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Grand in Pawling, NY. Mr. Pastor worked as an assembler with Putnam Industries in Carmel, NY since 1986.

Born on October 16, 1944 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Stephen James Pastor and Mary Elizabeth (Magjor) Pastor. Mr. Pastor is survived by two sisters, Viola Stroud of Dover Plains, NY and Rosemary Ann Anderson of Brewster, NY; two brothers, Joseph Pastor of Greenwood Lake, NY and Michael Pastor of Poughkeepsie, NY and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Gloria Pastor.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Rd, Millerton, NY with Pastor William Mayhew officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. Contributions in his memory made be made to the Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Rd., Millerton, NY 12546. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now