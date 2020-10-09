James Patrick Sheils



James Patrick Sheils, son of the late James Joseph and Mary (Lovett) Sheils passed away peacefully at the age of 85 in Deerfield Beach, Florida on October 3, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York and was a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, New York.



Beloved brother of Dennis, Charles (Mary), and Margaret Ryan. James was predeceased by sisters Maureen Bowler and Noreen Sheils, sister-in-law Josephine Sheils and brother-in-law James Bowler.



Loving husband of the late Sonya (Plotnik) Sheils. Cherished father of Catherine (Paul) Sieloff, Dennis (Yumi) Sheils, Margaret (Gary) Sautter, Daniel Sheils, James (Finy) Sheils, Natasha Mannain, Andre (Kimberly) Mannain, Patrick (Rachael) Sheils, and the late Michael Mannain. Beloved grandfather to 16 wonderful grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. James is also survived by loving cousins and an extended cherished family in Ireland.



James was a veteran of the US Army, a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and spent 40 years in the employ of the New York Telephone Company. James was known as "Jimmy" or "Big Jim" throughout his life.



James was a kind and gentle man who made everyone feel welcome. He had a story for all and lent his helping hands whenever someone was in need. James loved company from anyone and everyone and had the gift of gab. He leaves this world a better place knowing you shared in his good memories with him.



Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:30 am at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach. There will be a live streaming of the funeral service on the Kraeer-Becker Funeral Homes' Facebook page.



Memorial services will be held at a later date in New York.



As there will be no burial at this time, the family is requesting that no flowers be sent. If you wish to contribute to his memory, please consider a contribution to the Solanus Casey Center for their soup kitchen.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store