James Peter Stewart
Ithaca - James Peter Stewart, 24, of Ithaca, NY, after many years searching for peace, died peacefully by his own hands on Monday afternoon in Ithaca. James was the beloved son of Patrick & Kristen (Staley) Stewart, born in White Plains, NY on February 13, 1995. He spent his early years in Valhalla, NY, then moved with his family to Poughkeepsie, NY, where he remained from 4th grade to his graduation from Roy C. Ketcham High School. He made many friends there, most importantly those he ran cross-country track with. He then completed his undergraduate degree from SUNY Plattsburg, where he continued to run track and graduated summa cum laude. James was completing his master's degree in entomology from Cornell University at the time of his death. He received high academic honors and conducted research for publishing. He loved nature and hiking, completing the Adirondack 46-high peaks, many of which he climbed together with mom, then recently began rock-climbing with his love, Casey. He often said this connection to nature and intense outdoor endurance sports made him feel alive. He also loved music, played piano and then trumpet in school before teaching himself drums and bass guitar. James is remembered by his friends as a "bright light," always willing to drop anything to help a friend, always caring for others in a genuine way. He lived by his principles and cared deeply about the environment. And to his family, Jimmy is an irreplaceable joy, a deep thinker. He challenged life and cared that his life would be meaningful. He left us too soon and is loved by sooo many. He is survived by his devoted parents of Poughkeepsie, NY and dear sister Amelia, beloved maternal grandparents Terry and Sharon Staley, loving aunts Angela, Jennifer, Julie and Eileen, and uncles Terry, Tommy and Stephen, as well as numerous cousins and extended family. He is forever in our hearts.
A simple funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with a visiting hour directly preceding, from 10-11AM at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, NY, 12472. Phone 845-658-3139 - Interment will follow at Rosendale Plains Cemetery, Natural Burial Section, in Tillson, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your preferred ecological/environmental protection society.
