James Polewaski
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - James Stanley Polewaski, 77, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on November 12, 2020.
He was a 1961 graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and was later honorably discharged from the US Army in 1967. James was a 1986 graduate of the Westchester County Corrections Academy and was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections. James also served as a volunteer fireman with the North Tarrytown Fire Patrol and at Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL.
James was a kind, honest and quiet man. He happily became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1980. He enjoyed walking on the shoreline, snorkeling, listening to Golden Oldies, and watching Bigfoot videos. He was happiest when relaxing with family and working quietly in his garden with his cat under the sunshine.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Cindy Polewaski and beloved son, Brent Tyler Polewaski; his first wife, Laurie Rodriguez and their two beloved sons, Jeremy Abel Polewaski and his wife Nannette and Keith Joseph Polewaski and his special friend Lisa Pinero; his precious granddaughters, Madison Noelle Polewaski and Kristy Anne Polewaski; his beloved big brother, Joseph Polewaski and his wife Ingrid; his brother-in-law, Richard Tucciarone; and nieces and nephews, Kathryn and Frank Velez, Suzanne and Thomas Berg, Julie and Joseph DeLuca, Vikki and Phil Fortuna, Mark and Lawseen Manna, Frank and Diane Tucciarone, and Crystal Tucciarone; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Michael, Jenna, Haley, Zachary, Anthony, Alexander, Phil Jr., Anna, Ruby, Jesse, Jazmin, Alex, and Gema. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joseph Polewaski, Sr. and Josephine Przybycien; his younger sister, Janet Tucciarone; and Janet's son, little Jimmy.
Memorial service to be determined at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit James' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
