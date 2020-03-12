|
James R. Munsie
Newburgh, NY - In preparation of my demise I wrote this obituary in January, 2011 with the help of my wife Kathie. I, James R. Munsie, was born on February 14, 1936 in Binghamton, New York and died on March 11, 2020 in Newburgh. I was pre-deceased by my parents, Eleanor Mosher Munsie, James W. Munsie, and two sisters: Ann Smolinsky and Sheila Feeko. The early years of my life were spent in Binghamton. I started working as a paper boy at age 9 and remained hard-working and active, mentally and physically, ever since. I believe that you are never too old to learn or improve. Graduated from Binghamton Central High School and Broome Technical Community College with a Degree in Business. I joined IBM in Endicott and then entered the U.S. Army in August, 1958. Was stationed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. While there met Kathie Finney and changed her name to Munsie on June 24, 1961. Was employed by IBM for 36 years until retirement in December, 1991, when I was 55. I worked in World Trade, Production Control, New Products and Purchasing. I was an Analyzer, Manager, Administrator and Buyer. My life with Kathie has been wonderful and exciting. During the past 59 years, we have traveled extensively around the globe. I've had many adventurous experiences.Some of the most memorable: climbing the Great Wall of China, skiing the French Alps, walking among the Penguins in South America, sailing "lkarus" from Annapolis to Newburgh, surviving an Aegean Mistral in Greece, Parasailing in Tortola, snorkeling Australia's Great Barrier Reef, riding a camel, rafting the rapids, driving Europe...There are a few things that I haven't tried and only a few places that I haven't been. Life is short, but so far I've lived it well. My hobbies are sailing, skiing, playing Bridge, photography, chess, yard work, bird-watching and trying to outsmart the squirrels, and keeping up with "research" and my friends on the computer. Still going strong at 74 and hopefully will have many years to continue. I have been a member of the Newburgh Yacht Club since 1966. Am also a member of the Hudson Valley Ski Club. Most of the time during the Summer, you'll find me racing/crewing at Chelsea Yacht Club on a J-24 or Catalina 30. I have a loving daughter, Kim Clark, and grandson Ronin Gallagher Clark (3-1/2 as of this writing - what a joy). To my family and all my friends: enjoy your lives to the fullest. Have no regrets. You never know when the end will come. Jim is young-at-heart and possesses a great sense of humor. He is a devoted Husband, Father and Gramps. He is always striving for perfection, generous and pursues his interests with passion. He always has a project going around the house. He thrives on challenging slopes and strong winds. Jim agrees with Oliver Wendall Holmes, that "we must sail to reach the Port of Heaven". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020