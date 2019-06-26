Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
1925 Route 82
LaGrangeville, NY
Fishkill - James "Pete" Rippey, 80, an area resident since 1977 and previously of the Bronx, died on June 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on February 6, 1939 in the Bronx, Pete was the son of Samuel and Hannah (Kaiser) Rippey. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp and United States Army.

He was a parishioner of St. Columba Church and a member of Hopewell Hose Fire Police. He loved fishing and being with his family.

On September 8, 1962 in the Bronx, Pete married the love of his life, Angelina Farruggio who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, James Rippey and his wife Abbie of Greene County and Donna Ruffo and her husband Rick of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Ashely Rippey and Sabrina-Marie Ruffo; his great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Derek and Ashland; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Jame's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
