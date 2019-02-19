James Robert Secor, Sr.



Hopewell Junction - James Robert Secor, Sr., 67, a lifelong area resident, died on February 16, 2019 at Columbus Nursing Home, Newark, NJ.



Born at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh on November 12, 1951, he was the son of James L. and Joan B. (Adams) Secor. Jim worked in the collision industry since his teenage years, which included owning body shops, the last being Lakeside Auto Cosmetics until he left it in his son's hands to run and he went to work for AAG at Dutchess County Airport until his retirement.



Jim grew up as a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Beacon. He was a member of the Beacon Ski Area Competitive Club as a young man. He was also a member of the Slater Fire Company in Glenham, the Dogwood Knolls Golf Course, D.I.R.T. Motor Sports, and Dover Drag Strip. He enjoyed drawing, painting, metal sculpting, golfing, and bowling.



On April 8, 1972 at the Hopewell Reformed Church, Jim married Ann Martin who survives at home. He is also survived by his grandchildren, James Cameron Secor, Aiden Connor Secor, Trinity and Arianna; his brother, David Secor and his wife Catherine; his step-siblings, Glen Anderson and his wife Karen, Tommy Anderson, and Kathleen Anderson; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Higham and Cindy Kohlmaier and her husband Heinz; his nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Secor, Gregory Secor, Kelly Davis, Amber Alf, Trisha Reed, Lena Casamento, Brandon Kohlmaier, Nicholas Anderson, Brad Anderson, and their families; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son, James Robert Secor Jr. on December 13, 2006; his brother-in-law, Billy Martin; his nephew, Kevin Higham; and his cousin, Bobby Adams.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 19, 2019