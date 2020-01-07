|
James Thomas Drew
Cobleskill - James Thomas Drew, 90, of Cobleskill, New York, died January 4, 2020.
Dr. Drew was born on December 27, 1929, in New York, NY to James Drew and Peggy O'Neil. He was predeceased by his siblings; Margaret and Joseph.
He attended high school at Fordham Prep in New York City, NY and continue on to Fordham University for his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree. He attended Medical School at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. He went on to complete a medical internship in Worcester, MA. He then went on to completed two years of military service as a Flight Surgeon and Capitan in the army in Germany. He completed a surgical residency and started working at New York Medical College at Flower and Metropolitan Hospital upon his return. He then completed a Pediatric Surgical fellowship at Children's Hospital in Kansas City, MO in 1965. He also taught Pediatric Surgery at the NY Medical college until 1972, when we moved to Cobleskill. He finished his career in Surgery at Cobleskill Community Hospital in Cobleskill New York.
He enjoyed surgery, reading, playing bridge, gardening, playing piano, spending as much time as he could with his family and friends, as well as visiting Hunter Lake in Parksville, NY as often as possible. He volunteered his time to both his church and the community.
Lost his beloved wife, Katherine Lavelle Drew, last October and is survived by 2 sons, 4 daughters, their spouses and 16 grandchildren, James (Iracema), Iracema and Gabriela Drew, Katherine (Henry), Katherine, Danielle, Joseph and Anna Henkel, Margaret (Dr. Thomas), Thomas, Katherine, Elizabeth, and Carolyn Rizzo, Elizabeth (Dr. Vincent), Mary, John and Marguerite McGahay, William (Stacey), Seamus, Kayla and Joseph Drew, and Dr. Barbara Drew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill. Visitation will also be held at the church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6-8 PM and Thursday, January 9, from 9-10:30 AM prior to the Mass. Burial will be private in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Livingston Manor, NY next to his wife.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marathon for a Better Life, PO Box 268 Warnerville, NY 12187, which supports cancer patients in Schoharie County.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill.
Further information and the provision for on-line condolences are at merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020