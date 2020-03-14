Services
James V. Daley


1935 - 2020
James V. Daley Obituary
James V. Daley

Poughkeepsie - James V. Daley, 84, a lifelong area resident, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Born September 18, 1935 in Beacon, he was the son of the late Thomas E. and Catherine C. McCarroll Daley.

Mr. Daley proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Jim was a communicant and Trustee of St. Peter's Church in Poughkeepsie and a member of the Hyde Park Knights of Columbus Council #6111.

An avid outdoorsman, he was a Past-President of the Crum Elbow Sportsmen's Association in Hyde Park.

Jim also enjoyed bowling, and once bowled in an IBM League.

He worked at IBM Poughkeepsie for over thirty years until his retirement.

On November 20, 1971, he married the former Fay O'Hara. In 2000, their union was blessed by Fr. James Garisto. Mrs. Daley survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jaqueline V. DiMarco, and husband, Robert, of Rochester; son, Michael K. Daley, and companion, Randy, of Poughkeepsie; two step-sons, Raymond Milligan and wife, Marge, of Staatsburg, and Michael Milligan and fiancée, Jennifer, of New Hampshire; three grandchildren Patrick, Danielle, and Laura; four step-grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Renee, and Brianna; great-granddaughter, Jessica; and four step-great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Gertrude Trani, of Hyde Park, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas G. Daley.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, March 18th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Curley at 10 AM, Thursday, March 19th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.

Entombment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

The Daley family respectfully requests memorial donations to St. Peter's Church, 6 Fr. Cody Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
