1/1
James W. Colligan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Colligan

Torrington, CT - James W. Colligan, 73, of Torrington, CT, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born May 25, 1947, in Torrington, CT, the son of the late Wayne and Yvette (Aube) Colligan. He attended Bentley College and served his country with the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Jim worked for ABC Supply Co. Inc. in Buffalo, NY as a Managing Partner until his retirement in 2014. Prior to that he co-owned CJ Building Supply, Inc. of Orange and Putnam County, NY.

He is survived by his former wife and friend, Christine Colligan of Poughkeepsie, NY; one son, James J. Colligan of Beacon, NY; one daughter, Karie Lee and her husband Christopher of North Grafton, MA: two sisters, Gail Pavolonis and her husband Ken of McKinney, TX, Joyce DeDominicis of Torrington, CT; seven grandchildren, Jack and Harry Lee, Evan, Payton, Tristan, Reagan, and Deegan Colligan, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, George DeDominicis.

Jim was well-respected and admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He took pride in his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and attending their sporting events. He will be missed immensely by his family and friends and his legacy will never be forgotten.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home, Torrington, CT.

Condolences may be sent to Jim's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved