James W. Killmer, Jr.
AMENIA, NY - James W. Killmer, Jr., 80, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Amenia, NY. Mr. Killmer was a mechanic at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY for 25 years retiring in 1994.
Born on July 3, 1939 in Pleasant Valley, NY, he was the son of the late James W. Killmer, Sr. and Margaret (Eckerline) Killmer. On January 14, 1961 at the Gridley Chapel in Wassaic, NY, he married Ynes Hughes who survives at home. Mr. Killmer was an avid collector of Hess trucks and Lionel trains. His last outing was to Mohegan Sun with friends which he greatly enjoyed. Mr. Killmer was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY and served as an altar boy in his youth. He was a member of the Wassaic Fire Department in Wassaic, NY
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Killmer is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Murphy and her husband, Gary, of Stanfordville, NY; a son, James W. Killmer, III, and his companion, Esther, of Clinton Corners, NY and two sisters, Joan Dietter of Millerton, NY and Helen Harrod of Wassaic, NY.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Shannon Brill and her husband, Jon, of Hyde Park, NY; Nicole Killmer and her fiancé, Trevor, of Stephenson, VA; Alexander Murphy and his wife, Samantha, of Marietta, GA; Hope Elizabeth Murphy of Stanfordville, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Mr. Killmer was predeceased by four brothers, Vincent, Richard, Edward and Joseph Killmer and three sisters, Marion Delaney, Beverly Boyles and Jean Killmer.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks to the close friends, family and the Hudson Valley Hospice for their support and care offered to the Killmer Family.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019