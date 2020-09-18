James Waldbillig
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Dr. James Oliver Waldbillig, 82 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born on June 21, 1937, in Missoula, Montana, Jim was the son of the late John and Rachel (Anderson) Waldbillig. Throughout his childhood, Jim relished the time he would often spend on the farm in Idaho with his aunts and uncles. Following graduation from Montana State University in 1959, Jim earned his PhD from Washington State University in February, 1964. First employed by Shell Corporation in California, Jim then settled in New York to work as a chemist for Texaco, until his retirement in 1981. The move to the East Coast brought Jim to the love of his life, Norma Concetta Chiavelli, who he wed on June 27, 1971 at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie.
Married for nearly 49 years, Jim leaves behind Norma, his devoted wife, who cared for him always; son, Jeffrey John Waldbillig and his wife Stephanie (Preiato) of Hopewell Junction and grandchildren, Colin James, Jenna Anneliese, and Mason Richard; son, Paul Allan Waldbillig and his wife, Brenda (Passano) of Hopewell Junction and grandchildren, Elena Concetta, Olivia Ann, and Ava Celeste. Jim was lovingly known as "Papa" to his six grandchildren and took great pride in helping to watch them all when they were infants and toddlers, as well as attending their countless sporting events. Jim truly lit up when he was around them.
A NY Jets and college football fan until the end, Jim was also an avid gardener for many years, an outdoor adventurer in his youth, even climbing Mt. Rainier, and an astute follower of the stock market. For many years, Jim and Norma enjoyed a shared interest in golf, spending many moments together at Dogwood Knolls and various courses in the region.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 am at St. Kateri Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville. Burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery.
