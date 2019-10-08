|
|
James Williams
Albany - James Alonzo Williams 59, Known as "Jamie", was a resident of Albany, NY. He entered into eternal rest Tuesday October 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY, with family at his side.
Jamie was born July 7, 1960 in Poughkeepsie, NY, to the son of the late Benjamin F. and Dovie M. Williams. Jamie later relocated to Albany, NY, Jamie's Christian life began at Beth-el COGIC under the late James E Hunt. Jamie received his education in the Poughkeepsie City School District. He worked for Albany Medical Center as an environmental specialist and Albany compost Operator until he could no longer work.
Jamie was a genuine, sincere individual who had a great sense of humor; he loved his music, and playing drums. He played drums for the Harriet's Cadets Drum Corp. Jamie loved life and spending time with his family and friends, and he cherished his nieces and nephews as if they were his own children.
His loving memories will forever be cherished by a long-time companion Rita Matthews and daughter Latonya Matthew of Albany, NY, and his four brothers, Benjamin F. Williams Jr. (JoAnn), of Portsmouth Va.; Charles Williams, Reginald Williams, George Williams all of Poughkeepsie, NY; four sisters Nezora M. Williams of Poughkeepsie, NY; Gail E. Williams and (Joseph) Hall of Kingston, NY; Barbara J. Hines (Mordecai) of Poughkeepsie, NY; Beatrice Wallace of Albany, NY. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives all in Winston-Salem, NC, and many special friends.
JAMIE was a shoulder to lean on, and friend to look up to. All who knew him love him, and will miss him deeply!
Mr. Williams will repose 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Beth-El COGIC, 91 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 8, 2019