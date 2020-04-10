Services
Decker Funeral Home
5312 State Route 23
Windham, NY 12496
(518) 734-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Ferrante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Ferrante

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Ferrante Obituary
Jamie Ferrante

Poughkeepsie - Jamie Ferrante, 57, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away Peacefully at home on April 2, 2020. Service will be held at a later date as requested by the family.

Jamie was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey to Clifton and Shirley A. Fuller on May 17, 1962. On March 3,1980 She married Thomas J. Ferrante. After her schooling she went on to work in several fields but enjoyed the food industry most. She enjoyed being outdoors, helping others and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and kind soul who was always willing to give a helping hand.

Jamie is survived by her Mother, Shirley A. Fuller of Rhinebeck, NY. Siblings Jo-Ann (Glenn) VanNorstrand of Red Hook NY, Jodie Fuller of Poughkeepsie NY. Jeffery (Dawn) Fuller of Pleasant Valley NY, and Jerald C. Fuller Of Durham, North Carolina. Her children Jessica (Daniel) Herring of Catskill NY. Brian (Stacey Thomas) Nichols of Hamlin NY, And Christopher (Tara) Ferrante of Shutesbury Mass. Her Grandchildren Emily Rose Ferrante, Lea Marie Herring, Ayden Bell, Anna Nichols, And Violet Ferrante. As well as her longtime companion Robert Murphy of Poughkeepsie NY. Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Cousins. She is preceded in death by her Father Clifton G. Fuller, Brother John P. Fuller, and Husband Thomas J. Ferrante.

Memorial donations may be made in the form of butterfly cutouts Mailed to: Ferrante Family 437 Green Lake Rd. Catskill NY 12414. You can write any fond memories of Jamie on the backs and then these will then be used to create a memory box in her name. Which will later be used during service and then placed with her ashes. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Decker Funeral Home, Windham, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -