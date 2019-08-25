|
Jane C. Thomas
Cary, NC - July 24, 1925 - August 18, 2019
Jane C. Thomas, 94, of Cary NC, formerly of Poughkeepsie NY, passed away at home on 8/18/2019, after a long illness. Born in Peekskill NY on 7/24/1925, she was the daughter of the late John C. Phass and Lula E. Blake and stepdaughter of Theresa Phass. She was raised, in part by the late Barbara "Momma" Sheridan, who was a kind and loving example to her.
Jane attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn NY, and while she was there, laid claim to her beloved Brooklyn Bridge of which she collected many images. She served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Washington D.C. in the early 1950's. After serving she lived in Manhattan with her friend and future sister-in-law, Joan Thomas. They went to the Met 3 to 4 times a week, with standing room only tickets, as they were both fervent opera fans.
In 1954 she married Charles A. Thomas. They were married for 38 years. She had three beloved children, Jon D. Thomas of Cary NC, Stephen J. Thomas and his wife Cathie of Unionvale NY, and Diane Thomas and her husband Will Hernandez of Newburgh NY.
Jane is also survived by her dear friend and sister in law, Joan Spain of Clifton Park NY, her treasured grandchildren, Gregg Thomas, fiancee Heather of West Hampton Beach NY, Grant Thomas, fiancée Sami of Poughkeepsie NY, Caitlyn Canevari, husband Nick of Ardsley NY, Kelly Brahm, husband Paul of Maybrook NY, Lori Kessler, husband Chris of Clifton Park NY, as well as her adored great grandchildren Madeline and Tristan Brahm and Christopher and Kyli Kessler.
Jane had many friends and many interests. Along with Opera she loved all types of music including "The Grateful Dead," so her tastes ran the gamut. She was fascinated by word origins and was an avid reader. Jane also enjoyed crocheting and knitting and created an heirloom or two in her time. She watched the NY Yankees whenever she could and rooted enthusiastically for the UNC Tar Heels Basketball team.
Jane was devoted to her children and made many wonderful memories and traditions that are still happily kept today.
As her son Stephen put so well, "I will never go through my life wondering if I was loved."
She will be forever loved and sorely missed.
In accordance with her wishes she was cremated in NC and there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to , which was her favorite charity.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019