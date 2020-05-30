JANE ELIZABETH SCHAEFER
Poughkeepsie, New York - Jane Elizabeth Schaefer, 65, of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana. She was at home, under the care of her brother and sister-in-law after enduring a lengthy battle due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She brought so much to our lives during the last part of hers; we were deeply honored and grateful.
Jane was born on October 14, 1954 in Harlow, Essex, England the first of three children born to the late Earl and Peggy Schaefer. The daughter of a career military soldier, her early years were spent traveling the world over, living in and visiting various countries and numerous states from coast to coast. She finished school in England prior to moving to Poughkeepsie where she gained employment with a major retail department store for almost 30 years and developed an extended family. Poughkeepsie, more specifically the Arlington area, was her home and she loved her life there no matter what the circumstances. It was here Jane had an abundance of lifelong friendships and those whose soul she touched will forever remember her heart of gold, love and generosity. To Althea, Barb, Anita, Freddy, Beth, Sharon, Johnny D, Dolores, Matt, Tony, John P, Jeff, and all the others in the Arlington crowd past and present, rest assured, Jane always had you in her thoughts. Her greatest joy was children and she will always be remembered for the care and undeniable love she bestowed on the kids of her friends and family alike. She was their caregiver, their confidant, and source of adventure to whatever whim they had in mind. On her days off, Jane would often have several of the kids at her home for sleep overs and many of us remember seeing her with children in tow walking the streets of Arlington to their favorite haunts at the Vassar Campus. No one can deny these were the times cherished most by Jane and are forever imbedded in hers and their memories. She was and always will be their favorite Aunty and one who left us far too soon.
Jane is survived by her brother Mark, sister-in-law, Karen, brother David, step-mother, Irene, step-sister, Elaine and nephews, Jesse, Joshua, niece Kristen, nephews Mark, David, Scott, Sean, Brandon, Holden, Colton and nieces Leah and Hannah, as well as her favorite uncle, Doug, aunts Dolores, Jean, Di, and numerous cousins and friends in both England and the USA.
Cremation services will be conducted in Great Falls, Montana with a celebration of Jane's life to be held in Poughkeepsie. Due to the grave conditions gripping our planet, the service will be announced and held at a time to be determined when travel is once again safe and prudent. Condolences for the family may be shared on-line at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.