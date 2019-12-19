|
Jane Frances Tompkins
Middletwon - Mrs. Jane Frances Tompkins, 90, of Middletown, MD and formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Tompkins, Jr.
Born June 29, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Joseph Lauritano and Edna Mae (Smith) Lauritano.
Jane received a bachelor's degree in nursing from New York University, Flower-Fifth Avenue. She enjoyed a career as a registered nurse working in all aspects of nursing.
She enjoyed gardening and swimming. Above all else, family meant everything to her. Times spent with her family were most precious to her. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Tompkins and wife, Louise, of Salt Point, NY; daughter, Mary Jane Duffy and husband, Keith, of Middletown; seven grandchildren, Cory (Erica), Christina, Trudy, Brittany, Stephen, Terrence, and Merrick; two great-grandchildren, Bridget and Noah; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Tompkins; and a sister, Carol Ann Benjamin.
Jane was predeceased by two sons, Ralph and Art Tompkins, and a brother, Jerry Lauritano.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Services in New York will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019