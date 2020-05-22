|
Jane Freeman
PLEASANT VALLEY - Jane S. Freeman, longtime resident of Dutchess County, NY, passed away on May 20, 2020. Jane was born December 14, 1934, to Ralph F. Stott and Edith Gregson Stott. She graduated from SUNY New Paltz in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in Education.
Jane married John F. (Bud) Freeman, Jr. on December 17, 1955 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Pleasant Valley, NY. Upon graduating college she joined her husband in Italy, while he served in the US Army. After returning to Pleasant Valley they began their family, where Jane enjoyed being a homemaker and mother. She was a very active member of St. Paul's, most often as an organist and lay reader. She was also an active member of Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of New York, where she served as president. Her hobbies included knitting, needlepoint, gardening, and doing crossword puzzles in ink. She and her husband had a great love of travelling, and they enjoyed many winters in Key West, and summers in Lake George, boating and swimming. Their later years were spent overlooking the Hudson River at her home in Hyde Park. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all the staff at The Pines for their care and support during Jane's final years.
Jane is survived by her son David Freeman (Judi) of Poughkeepsie; daughter Susan Krieger (James) of Salisbury Mills; and five grandchildren: Chelsey, Tyler, and Mackenzie Freeman, and Jenny and Katie Krieger. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Freeman, Jr., in 2017
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Pleasant Valley, NY. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020