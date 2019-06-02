|
Jane Olson Bishop
Sebastian, FL - Jane Owsley Bishop, 74, a resident of Sebastian, Florida since 2000, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Formerly of Hyde Park, NY, Jane was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on October 26, 1944 and moved to Hyde Park, N.Y. following her marriage to Edward Bishop on June 25, 1964.
Jane was the daughter of the late Paul Baker and Natalie Owsley Howarth. She was also predeceased by her brother, Paul Baker Howarth, Jr. (Jay). Jane was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and the University of Connecticut where she earned her degree in Physical Therapy.
Jane worked at Vassar Brothers Hospital as a Physical Therapist for several years before beginning years of devoted teaching/administrative assistant service at the Northern Dutchess Christian School in Red Hook, NY.
Jane was a genuine loving person who never hesitated to help anyone in need.
She enjoyed her life in Florida working for the past fifteen years at the Sebastian River Medical Center as well as devoting time to her two grandsons, Andrew and Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Bishop; her son, John and his wife Vickie and their two sons, Andrew and Thomas who reside in Palm Harbor, Florida. In addition, Jane is survived by her sister, Trudy Hoffmann; Jane's nephews, William and Robert, his wife Nicole and their daughter Jialee, of Hyde Park, N.Y.
Services were held in Sebastian, Florida on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 2, 2019