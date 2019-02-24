|
|
Jane Spohr Silvernail Huber
Rhinebeck, NY - Jane Spohr Silvernail Huber, 91, of Rhinebeck and a former longtime Pleasant Valley resident, died on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
There will be a celebration of her life at 2 pm, Saturday, March 2nd at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Jane's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 92 Martin Road, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. (www.pvmethodistny.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019