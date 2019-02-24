Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Spohr Silvernail Huber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Spohr Silvernail Huber Obituary
Jane Spohr Silvernail Huber

Rhinebeck, NY - Jane Spohr Silvernail Huber, 91, of Rhinebeck and a former longtime Pleasant Valley resident, died on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be a celebration of her life at 2 pm, Saturday, March 2nd at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.

Jane's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 92 Martin Road, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. (www.pvmethodistny.org)

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now