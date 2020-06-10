Jane Vincitore Scivolette
Jane Vincitore Scivolette

Poughkeepsie - Jane Vincitore Scivolette died suddenly on June 7, 2020 at age 99. A life long resident of Poughkeepsie, New York, she was the daughter of Marta Roglieri and Michele Vincitore. In 1944 she married George Scivolette who predeceased her in 2017. In addition to raising her three children, she was involved in many volunteer endeavors at Mt. Carmel Church and School. She was an avid baker and seamstress who enjoyed ice skating, dancing and league bowling.

She is survived by her son George Scivolette, daughters Adrienne and Joanne, son-in-law Tom Davis as well as grandsons: George, Jeffery,Jason and Nico Scivolette,Asa Westerdale,Jonathan and Jordan Davis; granddaughters Jennifer Gura and Carina Scivolette and 12 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 14th from 2-6pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 25% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask after paying your respects, that you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, June 15th at Mount Carmel Church, Poughkeepsie. In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church of no more than 25% maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside.

Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In observance of New York State guidelines a distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals at the cemetery and acceptable face coverings must be worn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie.

To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
