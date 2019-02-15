Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Messiah
Rhinebeck, NY
Janet B. Osterndorff


Janet B. Osterndorff Obituary
Janet B. Osterndorff

Clinton - Janet B. Osterndorff passed away on February 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 14, 1942 in Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late Nils and Eftehea (Mayulianos) Osterberg.

She worked for Dutchess County as a Substance Abuse Counselor.

Janet is survived by her husband, Donald Osterndorff, her daughters Jennifer Hobson and Joe Schneider, Elizabeth and Steven Kahanek, and Kathryn Osterndorff; brothers Nils and Robert Osterberg as well as grandchildren Gareth, Emma and Dylan.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Messiah, Rhinebeck, on Saturday February 16 at 2PM with Fr. Richard McKeon officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck.

In lieu of flowers or to send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com for further information.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
