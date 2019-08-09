Services
Beacon - Janet Bailer Smith, 60, of Spring Hill, FL passed away on July 31, 2019. Born in Cold Spring, NY on July 19, 1959 she was the daughter of Raymond and Laura (Armsheimer) Bailer. Janet was a graduate of St. Mary Mother of the Church Elementary School in Fishkill and Beacon High School where she was a member of the basketball and cross country teams. She also studied nursing at Dutchcess Community College. Janet worked at Craig House in Beacon, NY until she moved to Florida in the late 1980's. After moving to Florida Janet worked as an Aid at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tampa. Janet was a lover of nature and the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, swimming and fishing with her three children, Amy Turco of Portland, Oregon, Lori Turco of Sheridan, WY and John Turco of Wesley Chapel, FL. Janet is survived by her siblings, Elaine Bailer of Midlothian, VA, Donald and Karen Bailer of Rome, NY, Kenneth Bailer of Beacon, NY, Stephen Bailer and his fiancee Joelle of Wappingers Falls, NY and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Raymond in 2009. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Mother of the Church in Fishkill on Monday August 12 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Janet will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
