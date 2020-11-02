Janet Gregory
East Fishkill - Janet A. Gregory, 88, an area resident for 8 years and formerly of California, died peacefully at her daughter's home on All Saints Day, November 1, 2020.
Born in Queens on March 12, 1932, she was the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Pietronegro) Della Rocca. Janet had been employed as an administrative assistant for the California Department of Transportation. She was a member of the East Fishkill Seniors, and enjoyed playing the piano and painting.
Janet is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan and Philip Geary of Hopewell Junction, Cathy Gregory and John Cramer of Brookings, OR, Nancy Gregory and Paul Cheatham of San Diego, CA, Lisa and Tony Sidley of Oceanside, CA, John and Melissa Gregory of Santa Clarito, CA; her grandchildren, Brian, Gregory, Janet, Harrison, Cameron, Grace, Anthony and Shawn; her great-grandson, Carson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, John J. Gregory; her second husband Ed Bankston; and her brothers, Dominic, Robert and Eugene Della Rocca.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1-4pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a service at 2pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the East Fishkill Seniors. Please visit Janet's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.