Janet I. Bissett Lashway
Rhinebeck, New York - Janet I. Bissett Lashway, 88, of Rhinebeck, NY passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by family.
Born in Cobleskill, NY on October 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Esther Christman Bissett and had been a local resident since 1964. Janet married John (Jack) Lashway on June 1, 1952 at the Cobleskill First Baptist Church. He predeceased her on January 25, 2016. She graduated from the former Cobleskill High School (1948) and Oneonta State Teachers College (1952). Janet taught elementary grades in the Schoharie Central School District for 6 years and at Overlook Elementary in the Arlington School District for 32 years, retiring in 1995.
Janet was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pleasant Valley, NY for over 50 years, serving as Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Trustee and Elder. She was also a member of the Arlington Teachers Association, as well as the Retired Teachers Association. Janet loved to bowl, watch Hallmark movies, read and travel to Maine each Fall with Jack. Her family was her first love.
She is survived by her son and wife, Tod and Sally Lashway of Scottsdale, AZ and her daughter and husband Adrienne and Ben Burruby of Salt Point, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren Zachary Burruby, Sharon Lashway, Jessica (Joshua) Johnson, Jacob (Jillian) Burruby, as well as her great-grandchildren Sophia Burruby, Samuel Johnson, Presely Burruby and Everly Johnson.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00am in the funeral home, with burial to follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019