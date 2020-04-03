|
|
Janet L. Cohen
Wappingers Falls - It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Janet Lucille Cohen on April 3,2020. She was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on April 11, 1949 the daughter of the late Jud and Jane Lancto.
She is survived by her loving husband Larry Cohen, who she married on May 23, 1970.
She is also survived by her children Shawn Cohen and Michelle Kozlowski, as well as her five grandchildren, Michael Cohen, Sarah Kozlowski, Jennifer Kozlowski, Aidan Cohen and Emma Kozlowski. As well as her siblings Jeanne Lancto, Jud Lancto, Jon Lancto and Jeffrey Lancto (Frances Lancto) and her sister-in-law Patricia Cohen. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She grew up in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School and attended Oneonta State University. she was employed at Wappingers Central School District as a teaching assistant for over 25 years, where she had a great impact on many students she had the pleasure of interacting with.
There will be no viewing at this time. A celebration of life will be postponed until a later date. At this time, we appreciate your prayers and condolences. In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, the family requests that people make donations in support of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020