Janet L Hill
Boscawen - Janet Louise Hill, 90, passed away on October 16, 2020 peacefully with family by her side. Janet was born to Paul and Dorothy (Robinson) Fenwick (both deceased) on September 7, 1930. She had two brothers, Paul and Richard (both deceased) and later a stepmother Madeline Fenwick (deceased). She grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY and graduated from Arlington High School (1948). She earned an AA from SUNY, Cobleskill and a BS from SUNY, New Paltz. She lived in Rowayton, CT from 1956-1972 and moved to Franklin, NH in 1972.
Janet married Robert J. Hill (deceased) in Poughkeepsie, NY on July 25th, 1953. They raised four children; Jonathan, Katherine, Judy (deceased) and David. Janet taught elementary school in Poughkeepsie, NY and Rowayton, CT then later taught Title One Reading in Boscawen, Salisbury, and Webster, NH.
Janet's faith played a large role in her life. She was a member of the Franklin Baptist Church where she served as a member and chairperson of various boards, Church Clerk, choir member, Sunday School Superintendent and advised the youth group. Janet was also active in The American Baptist Churches of Vermont and New Hampshire where she served as president from 1998-1999. She also served on Board of Trustees, Executive Committee and various other committees. She served on the boards of American Baptist Women Ministries Vermont/NH and American Baptist Women Ministries, Lakes Association. She served as President of American Baptist Women Ministries Lakes Association from 2004-2007. Of
late, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sanbornton, NH.
Janet was a YWCA Teen Age Adviser, Girl Scout Leader and a Good Beginnings Parent Care Volunteer. She was a volunteer Counselor at Sentinel Baptist Camp in Tuftonboro, NH for many years and continued to participate in retreats at the camp late into her life.
Janet lived her life to its fullest. She enjoyed skiing, sailing, traveling, reading, concerts, the opera, singing in church choirs and being with her family and friends.
To honor and celebrate Janet's life, her family is holding a Graveside Service on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, NH at 1pm. Funeral arrangements by Smart Memorial Home, Tilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Janet L Hill to Camp Senitnel 29 Sentinel Lodge Rd. Center Tuftonboro, NH 03816 or through their website: https://www.campsentinel.org/about/