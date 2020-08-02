Janet M. Ortquist
Beacon, NY - Janet M. Ortquist, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the second of three daughters born to loving parents Reverend Delbert and Clara Kinney. She graduated from Clifton High school in Clifton NJ and obtained her Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Psychology from Hope college in Holland, Michigan. She met and married her late husband Reverend Milton R. Ortquist while attending Hope College. She obtained a Master's degree in Education from the University of Connecticut. She was a Home and Careers teacher with the Beacon School District from 1972 to 1996. She also was the organist, Sunday school teacher and choir director at the Beacon Reformed Church from 1966 to 1985.
She is survived by her six children, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A Private Celebration of Janet's Life will be scheduled at a late date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of LIBBY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES; to offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com