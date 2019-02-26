Janet Morano



Fishkill - Janet M. Morano, 86, formerly of Yonkers, died on February 24, 2019 at her home.



Born in Yonkers on March 30, 1932, she was the daughter of John and Clara Mangini. Janet had worked at both Gimbels and Sterns in Yonkers. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and had attended the Yonkers Senior Citizens. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and baking, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Janet is survived by her children, Patsy Morano, Lenore Lerro and Robert Morano; her grandchildren, Patsy and Stephanie Morano, and Matthew and Michael Lerro. She was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale Morano; her son-in-law, Ralph Lerro; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Munafo Morano; and her brother, Anthony Mangini.



Calling hours on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by interment in Ferncliff Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to .