Janice Blanks
Southfield, MI - Janice A. Blanks, age 84 of Southfield Michigan and formally of Poughkeepsie, NY and Flanders, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday November 28, 2020. Janice was a devoted wife and partner to Thornton for 62 years until the day he went home to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Susan Zorestki (Ronald) Bloomfield New Jersey and Stephanie Stevenson (Brian) Grosse Pointe Woods Michigan; grandchildren, Jovanni Ramos (Jacob Barclay) New Orleans Louisiana, Cameron Ramos Poughkeepsie New York, Dillon Stevenson New York New York, Nicollette Ramos Scottsdale Arizona, Brianne Stevenson Roseville Michigan, Zachary Zorestki Bloomfield New Jersey. Her sisters, retired Colonel Martha Baker Aurora Colorado, and Gwendolyn Roberts Linden New Jersey. Sister -in-laws: Muriel Thompson (Robert) Sunnyvale California, Jeanne Hill Newark New Jersey, Novella Ray Apex North Carolina, and brother in law Leonard Jolly-Blanks (Joanne Jolly-Blanks) San Pedro California. She was preceded in death by her sisters June Anthony and Norma Huffington both of Newark New Jersey, and brothers, Warren Kee Covington Georgia, Melvin Kee and Arthur Kee both of Newark New Jersey. She was the beloved mother, mother-in-law, great-grandmother, grandmother, a special cousin to many, and a favorite aunt and great aunt to a host of nieces and nephews throughout the country.
There will be an Online Memorial on Saturday December 19, 2020 Reverend Jessie Bottoms Beulah Baptist Church, of Poughkeepsie, NY presiding.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Detroit MOTTEP Foundation in of honor Janice A. Blanks https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=HHHCJW5TUP6UU
Private Ceremony at Elmwood Historic Ceremony to be held in Spring 2021 arranged by Swanson's Funeral Home, Detroit, MI