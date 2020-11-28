Janice Miceli
East Fishkill - Janice M. Miceli, 67, an area resident for 53 years and formerly of Indiana, died on November 25, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center following a courageous battle.
Born in Indianapolis, IN on November 10, 1953, she was the daughter of George and Frances Sirko (Petersen). Janice was a paralegal and worked for several law offices during her career. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church, and a member of the Legal Professionals Association. Janice enjoyed golfing, traveling, walks on the beach, snorkeling, baking, crafts, and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On January 12, 1974 at St. Denis Church, Janice married the love of her life, John Miceli, who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Michelle and Timothy Murphy of Hyde Park, Heather and Anthony Scafidi of Hopewell Junction, and John Miceli of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Gus, Owen and Logan Murphy and Victoria, Giuliana, Antonia and Rocco Scafidi; her siblings, Loren Sirko, Leslie Hammer, Mark Sirko, Linda Vigliotti, David Sirko, Fran Kisha and George Sirko; her sisters-in-law, Joan Muhlbauer, Carol Bartelemucci and Ann Teed; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by Peter Miceli, Steve Teed, Wolfgang Hammer and Larry Bartelemucci.
Janice was a bright light to anyone that she encountered. She was our warrior and lived life to the fullest. She was always gracious and expected nothing in return. Her smile was contagious and she had the biggest heart. All of our lives will forever be blessed as she taught us to be kind, to persevere, to always look for the silver linings, and to love unconditionally.
There will be a celebration of Janice's life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley https://sparrowsnestcharity.org
or Operation Smile https://www.operationsmile.org
