Janice Vose
VERBANK - Janice Aakjar Vose passed away on September 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a brief illness at the age of 77. She was born on October 25, 1941 in Sharon, Connecticut. She was the youngest of four children born to Amile A. Aakjar and Mildred Riphenburg Aakjar. Janice is predeceased by her parents and siblings.
On October 28, 1960, Janice married Owen W. Vose and resided in Verbank, NY for most of her life. Owen predeceased her in January 2019. Janice was a stay at home mom and grandma, loving and taking care of her three children and six grandchildren. Janice was also affectionately known as "Mommy Vose" to many children she loved and cared for while their parents worked.
Janice is survived by her three children and their spouses: Holly Vose Ryley (David) of LaGrangeville, NY, Robin Vose McGrath (Edward) of Winchester, NH and Mark T. Vose (Jennifer) of Pleasant Valley, NY. She is also survived by six wonderful grandchildren: Allison and Aaron Ryley, Ryan and Duncan McGrath, and Derek and Emily Vose. Janice also leaves her two black cats, ZuZu and Ziggy.
At Janice's request, she will be cremated and her ashes will be sprinkled on places special to her and her family. There are no calling hours or services. If you would like to honor Janice's memory, please consider donations to for children or animals.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019