Janine Frances Thompson
- - Janine Frances Thompson departed from earthly sorrow to heavenly reward on February 27, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital due to a long illness. She is the daughter of Aldeimian Sr. and Beulah Woolcock born on June 26, 1974. She has a special man who she called dad, John Thompson "Jack".
Janine was a friendly, outgoing, bright spirit who loved everyone she encountered. Her bright smile brought peace to her family and love one's alike. Janine was a former employee of First Student Bus Company until her illness prevented her from doing so. She was an avid member of the Wright Singers Gospel Group and a lover of music of all genres.
Janine attended Poughkeepsie City Schools and graduated with honors from Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute with her degree in Cosmetology. She had a knack to create all types of hair styles and found herself in a love affair with make-up. She excelled with beauty! Even through her illness, Janine was still creating numerous of hair trends for friends and customers alike.
Janine's illness was lengthy and there were many hurdles to accomplish. Yet Janine's zeal for life never faded. The night before her passing she expressed that the family do all that we could do to save her life medically. We did what she asked and the Lord intervened and now we must accept what the Lord allows. Janine accepted the Lord as her personal savior and she loved the Lord with all her heart. Janine's presence from this life has left a hole in many hearts but we know that we shall certainly see her again!
She leaves to cherish her memories; parents, her life partner of eight years, Cherika Stroman, her son's LaShon and Raekwon Thompson and Nehemiah Stroman-Ashley; daughter, Shavon Thompson; granddaughter, Natalia Thompson and her grandson, Tristian Stroman-Ashley; brothers, Jermaine Thomas, Aldeimian Woolcock Jr., William Sims, Randy Sims and Quinton Cooper; sisters, Selena Freeman, Belinda Sims-Watson (John), Melinda Williams (Marshall) and Adiana Clarke (Jason) along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, god-children, relatives, friends and co-workers. Janine is predeceased by her sister Frances Wendy Thorpe.
Ms. Thompson will repose 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Homes Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019