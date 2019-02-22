|
In Memory of
Jaquan Cesar
Who passed away on Feb.11, 2019 at the age of 28
Dedicated to Jaquan Cesar
Fearless Love
What was this light?
In which we loved so dear,
A man with no fear
A smile ear to ear
Negativity? We did not hear,
Devoured in positivity, so severe
So little he feared, the willing HERO
No one will dare compare, RARE…
J. Cease, always with thine mission to please.
He lived amongst happiness,
Walking proud, with family, and friends
They were within his heart through the end
And we ask, why him?
Cannot imagine the pain,
Every tear, not in vain
Sadness is not a claim, it is reality.
An angel for his loved ones
Reigning high amongst God's chosen ones.
By: Rashawn O. Romney
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 22, 2019