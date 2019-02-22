Resources
Who passed away on Feb.11, 2019 at the age of 28



Dedicated to Jaquan Cesar



Fearless Love



What was this light?

In which we loved so dear,

A man with no fear

A smile ear to ear

Negativity? We did not hear,

Devoured in positivity, so severe

So little he feared, the willing HERO

No one will dare compare, RARE…

J. Cease, always with thine mission to please.

He lived amongst happiness,

Walking proud, with family, and friends

They were within his heart through the end

And we ask, why him?

Cannot imagine the pain,

Every tear, not in vain

Sadness is not a claim, it is reality.

An angel for his loved ones

Reigning high amongst God's chosen ones.



By: Rashawn O. Romney
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
