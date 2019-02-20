|
Jaquan Michelet Cesar
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Jaquan Michelet Cesar known to friends as Cease passed away at the age of 28 years old on Monday, February 11, 2019, in the Bronx, New York.
Jaquan was born at Jamaica Hospital and attended Sacred Heart School, Poughkeepsie Middle School, Poughkeepsie High School, Morrisville College and Borough of Manhattan Community College. Jaquan played Pop Warner for The Poughkeepsie Pioneers, JV at freshman year of Poughkeepsie High School and then Varsity sophomore, junior and senior years. He continued playing at SUNY Morrisville. He played defensive back and running back at both schools. Jaquan was passionate and loved football and was a strong leader and mentor to many.
He began a career as a Hemodialysis Technician and has worked at several dialysis clinics in the New York City Area and Hudson Valley New York. He expressed joy working with colleagues providing life-sustaining treatments to End Stage Renal Patients.
Jaquan will be lovingly remembered by his girlfriend Edwina Cepeda Aracena, son Yasir Michelet Cesar, brothers Jordan Cesar, Curtis Matthew LaForce, Jr., Grandmother Sonia D. Cesar, Grandfather Georges Michelet Cesar, Sr., Uncles Georges Michelet Cesar, Jr., Sony Cesar, Jean Claude Jean-Francois, and Gregory Cesar, Aunt Magalie Cesar Jean-Francois, Taryn Cesar, Aurelie Cesar and numerous uncles and aunts, cousins Dominique Tavaris, Mariah Tavaris, Jeannae Jean-Francois, Mya Cesar, Aaliyah Wilson, Kaiden Robinson, Joseph Cesar and many other cousins. Close Friends/Brothers Stefan Anderson, Demair "Andrew" Garrett, Terrance Parson and Tyriece Stokes.
Jaquan was predeceased by his beloved mother Josefa Michelle Cesar and dear friends Abdelle St. Agne and Alvin Hayles.
Mr. Cesar will have a Gathering 4-6 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 6:00 p.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Interment 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at All Saints Cemetery, 855 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 20, 2019