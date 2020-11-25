Jashar Gecaj



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the Albanian community of the death of our beloved nephew, brother, father, husband, and cousin Jashar Gecaj.



His great heart stopped beating suddenly at only 47 years old, when he had so much to live for.



Nephew of Rrustem Gecaj, Jashar was a generous person, a great friend, neighbor, and patriot. He was dedicated to his family and his community.



May he find peace in heaven, as he will be forever in our hearts.



With endless love,



Rustem Gecaj with his nephews: Ramush, Avdyl and Tahir Gecaj (brothers to the deceased). His sister Dyka. Spouse Vlora, daughter Lejdina and son Leutrim



Family contact info, his brothers: Ramush Gecaj: 845-476-4774 / Tahir Gecaj: 845-401-7444



FUNERAL NOTES: On Friday, November 27, 2020



From 3:00 - 9:00 PM, Family and friends are invited for visitations at: Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc., 575 Columbus Avenue, Thornwood, New York 10594, Tel: 1-914-747-1821



On Saturday, November 28, 2020: At 9:00 AM - A ceremony and funeral services will be held at Pleasant Manor Funeral Home. At 11:00 AM - Jashar will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Kisco, New York



Note by the Funeral Home: Due to CDC guidelines, we are required (by law) to limit the visitation to a maximum of 50 guests at a time. If you are not immediate family, please consider making your visit a brief one.



Please wear a mask upon entry into the funeral home, if you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. Please make use of all the sanitary items provided by Pleasant Manor to remain as safe and healthy as possible.









