Jason Christopher Vasquez
East Fishkill - Jason Christopher Vasquez, 37, died on September 14, 2019.
Born in Bartow, FL on July 12, 1982, he was the son of Ed and Deborah (Fazzio) Vasquez. Jason had been a resident of Hopewell Junction for 24 years, and previously resided in the Bronx. Jason served our country in the US Army National Guard and was employed as a truck driver.
Always an adventurous person, he enjoyed skydiving, hang gliding, riding motorcycles, cooking, laughing and joking around. His smile lit up the whole room as soon as he walked in, and it made you feel good about yourself. Always there to help, he would take his shirt off his back for you. His hugs were so strong that you truly felt his love inside.
In addition to his parents, Jason is also survived by his grandmother Amelia Vasquez; his sister Samantha Richardson, her husband Bill and their children Liam, Rylee and Logan; his aunts, Donna Coyle-Fazzio, Kelli Fazzio and Doris Rios, Pattie and Jerry Greco, and Nancy Acevedo; and several cousins and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother Barbara M. Fazzio; his aunt Marion Smith; and his cousin Nicole Greco.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm. There will be a funeral service at 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vasquez family, c/o McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box A, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Jason's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 20, 2019