Jason Cole
PLEASANT VALLEY - Jason Anthony Cole, 40 of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2019. He was the son of MaryRose Maccarini and Lawrence Cole of Pleasant Valley.
Jason is also survived by his brother Justin Cole and his wife Jennifer and their daughters Kayla and Emily of White Plains; his aunts and uncles, Anthony Maccarini of Carmel, NY, Rosemary LeBlanc and husband Pierre of Venice,FL, Barbara Fraleigh and her husband Tyler of Louisville, KY, Marjorie Mathieu and husband Lucien of Auburn, ME; cousins, Dominque Beers and husband Robert of Chicago, IL., Jean Pierre Leblanc of Utah, David Patrick of New York City and Philip Patrick of Seattle, WA.
Jason loved to be around his friends and enjoyed baseball all his life as a Yankees fan. His biggest sport which he enjoyed was skateboarding. And most of all he loved being with his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1 from 2 - 4 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019