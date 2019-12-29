|
|
Jason Edward Wendover
Hubbardston - Jason Edward Wendover, 44, of Hubbardston, MA, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Jason was born on February 20, 1975 in Rhinebeck, NY. He is the son of Oscar Vincent and Colleen Karen (Lazarus) Wendover.
Jason graduated from Stissing Mountain High School in 1994 and received an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice at Columbia Greene Community College in 1996. He attended the Department of Corrections Training Academy in Shirley, MA and graduated in 2009.
Jason is survived by his wife, Laurie Wendover, and daughter, Ava Wendover; his parents, Oscar and Colleen Wendover; three brothers, Jesse (Nicolette) Wendover of Red Hook, Jonathan (Julie) Wendover of Red Hook, and Justin (Rebecca) Wendover of Milan; many nieces and nephews: Casey, Joey, Elizabeth, Evan, Leah, Troy, Carter, Lenny, Mason, and Amelia, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason worked as a landscaper until becoming a corrections officer at the Souza Baronowski Correctional Center in Shirley, MA. Jason was a highly regarded, greatly respected officer by his peers, command officers as well as inmates in one of the state's newest maximum security prisons. Jay's large figure, balanced by his calming nature, was key to deescalating many potentially dangerous situations for both staff and inmates alike.
Jason was a well-known guy who loved and was loved by everyone who knew him. Known as the "Gentle Giant," Jay would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and quads, fixing small engines, hunting, and mostly spending time with his family and loved ones. The bond that Jay and his brothers had was admired by everyone who knew him. Jay and his brothers would wrestle and roughhouse but he would never let anyone else mess with his little brothers. Life was never dull in the Wendover house! Jay and his family grew up poor, but they grew up full of love. Jay's greatest desire was to have a family of his own to share his love with, and he was blessed with his beautiful and precious daughter with whom he was inseparable. Jay's family is so proud of all of his accomplishments and of the amazing person he became. He fought until the end. When he received his diagnosis, he was inspired by his Aunt Madeline Burton to be a "Warrior, not a Worrier!"
Calling hours will be Sunday, January 5th, 4-6pm at Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchedon, MA.
In addition to the calling hours, please join us for a celebration of Jay's life on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm. A time of fellowship as we celebrate Jay's life.
Food and refreshments will follow at Banner of Love Church,100 Broadway, Port Ewen, NY 12466
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019