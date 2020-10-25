1/
Jaswant Kaur Sumal
Jaswant Kaur Sumal

EAST FISHKILL - Jaswant Kaur Sumal, 100, an area resident since the late 1970s, died on October 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Punjab, India on January 17, 2020, she was the daughter of Bakhtawar Singh and Gian Kaur. Jaswant was a member of the Mid Hudson Sikh Cultural Society.

Jaswant is survived by her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a brother and a sister.

Services will be held on Monday beginning at 11:30am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
