|
|
Happy Birthday in Heaven
Jayce Wayne Hibbs
10/28/87-8/10/16
The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected. Maybe they always have been and will be. Maybe we've lived a thousand lives before this one and in each of them we've found each other. And maybe each time, we've been forced apart for the same reasons. That means that this goodbye is both a goodbye for the past ten thousand years and a preclude of what's to come.
Happy Fourth Birthday in Heaven My Love. Miss you each and every day.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 28, 2019