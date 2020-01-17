|
Jean A. Kalbfus
Wappingers Falls, NY - Jean A. Kalbfus, 54, a life-long Beacon and Wappinger resident, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Jean was born on January 14, 1966 in Beacon, daughter of George & Janet (Wilson) Greggo. On June 4, 1988 in Fishkill, she married Robert R. Kalbfus, who survives her at home. Jean worked as a construction flagger for over 20 years for Central Hudson Gas & Electric. Along with her husband of 31-years and her parents, Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Allison Kalbfus; she is also survived by her 2 brothers and sister: John and James Greggo, and Jo-Anne & William Hockler, and her beloved niece Jessica Hockler and nephew Willy T. Hockler. In addition, her mother-in-law Mary Anne Kalbfus, and 2 sisters-in-law Marti & Shari and their children; and also her loving Godmother, Catherine Posa; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Her Family & Friends will gather on Friday, January 24th from 5-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service will be offered at 7pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020