Jean A. Ruh
Poughkeepsie - Jean A. Ruh, 93, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Jean was born in Crugers, NY on August 15, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Roger and Elsie Chirico. Jean was retired from the A & P where she worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was also an excellent seamstress.
Jean is survived by her children, William Walsh and his wife Dolores, Wappingers Falls, NY, Carolann Walsh-Baisley, Tillson, NY, and Pamela Ruyack and her husband James Ruyack, Beacon, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brothers, James Chirico and his wife Betty, Fishkill, NY, Roger Chirico, Cold Spring, NY, sister, Palma Schloer and her husband David, Westerlo, NY. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Jean is predeceased by her husband, Walter C. Ruh, her two brothers, Victor Chirico, Michael Chirico and her son-in-law, William "Red" Baisley.
There are no calling hours. In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 103 Jackson St., Fishkill, NY on Saturday, February 15 at 10 AM. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Verplanck, NY.
George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, NY is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020