|
|
Jean Ann Osoba
Jacksonville, FL - On March 24, 2020, a sunny and quiet Tuesday, Jean Ann Osoba passed away at her home, comforted with the presence and love of her children and family. Jean was born June 9, 1929 to William Lewis and Angelena Rossi Bump in Beacon, NY. She graduated from Beacon High School and was employed by Texaco, Inc. and Depew and Schetter Insurance Agency for many years. Jean lived a full, happy and independent life for her 90 years.
On January 30, 1949, Jean was united in marriage to Francis Joseph (Joe) Osoba in Beacon, where they raised their three children, Francena (Justin) Resnick, Nancy (Mark) Giordano, and Vincent (Charlanne Edmonds) Osoba, before moving to Fishkill in 1971; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; and back to Fishkill in 1997. She loved her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law like her own.
A beautiful, warm smile was always present to welcome her family and friends and will forever be a comforting memory for her loving grandchildren: Renee (Ian) MacDonald; Mark A. Giordano; Jilian Stombock; Megan (Krista) Stombock; Brad (Adrianne) Osoba; and Corey (Rob) Gilmore. Also left to cherish her memory are her seven great grandchildren; niece and nephews Sandy (Pete) Furman; Buddy (Jill) Gilbert; David (Carrie) Gilbert; and good friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her brother William Bump; her sister-in-law and her husband, Lenora (Osoba) and William Gilbert; her niece Susie Gilbert Barton; and several special friends.
Always ready for the next adventure, in 2018 at the age of 88, Jean moved to Jacksonville, Fl. where she made new friends with whom she enjoyed learning about diverse cultures; reading; playing bingo; watching old movies; listening to music; and just gabbing with the girls at dinner. Jean was an active "texter" and was never far from her phone. She loved getting messages from her grandchildren with photos, videos, and funny stories that kept her involved in their lives and enabled her to watch her great grandchildren grow! It made her so happy to know three more great grandchildren will be added to her family in the coming months.
Jean's family was most important to her and her last wish would be that they all know how much she loved them, celebrated their differences, and felt such pride in who they are and the goodness in each of them. We are and will be forever grateful for her.
Jean worshipped at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fishkill and for many years, when Joe was a patient at Castle Point VA, she attended services at the Chapel there. A family memorial service will be held sometime later this summer in Fishkill, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020