In Loving Memory
Jean Carroll
12/09/1936-01/15/2020
Angela "Jean" Carroll of Stuart, Florida, formally of Peekskill, NY, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Jean was born on December 12, 1936 in Glen Cove, NY to the late Peter Ohlkers and Helen Lockwood. After graduating from Peekskill High School, class of 1953, she went on to have a successful 25 year career at IBM. She started as a secretary in Yorktown Heights then went on to hold multiple management positions over the years retiring as a Senior Manager of Records Management. She received numerous accolades and awards through the years in developing and implementing innovative worldwide records management solutions and processes.
After retiring from IBM she worked on several cruise lines teaching classes in computer science and numerology. She authored and published a book entitled Skill, Logic and Lucky Numbers.
In addition to Jean's impressive career she raised three children as a single mother. Jean is survived by her sons Thomas (Geraldine) of Poughkeepsie and Donald (Suzanne) of Hopewell Junction. In addition she is survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well as 2 nephews and several cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter Donna -Jean Carroll in 1995. Jean was also predeceased by her long term companion Jerome Herbert.
Jean will be remembered as an extraordinary woman and loving mother that will be deeply missed. Calling hours will be on Sunday, January 19th from 1-5pm, the funeral will be on Monday, January 20th both at Curry and Giordano Funeral Home, 313 North James St., Peekskill, NY. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Jean's extended family at the Atria in Port St. Lucie. For the last 16 months she had a fulfilled and happy life.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020