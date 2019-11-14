|
Jean Corwin
East Fishkill - Jean E. Corwin, 90, an area resident since 1985, died on November 12, 2019 at home. She previously lived in Lake Allandale and Peekskill.
Born in Connecticut on May 9, 1929, Jean was the daughter of the late Walter and Edna Glogg. She retired in 1985 after working for over 35 years as a Second Grade Teacher for the Croton Harmon School District and Lakeland School District. She then worked for the Town of East Fishkill for more than 20 years in the Building Department and Assessor's Office.
On August 20, 1950 at Northport Presbyterian Church in Northport, LI, Jean married George B. Corwin who survives at home. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Francine Steeger of Norwalk, CT, Joanne McElhenney of Marblehead, MA, John McElhenney of Broken Arrow, OK, and Jay McElhenney of Boerne, TX.
Jean was a devoted member of the Reformed Church of America (RCA). She had been active with the Hopewell Reformed Church and the First Reformed Church of Fishkill.
Along with her husband, she toured the country on motorcycle. She liked visiting Lake George and Old Forge where she spent a lot of time skiing, boating, and snowmobiling. When the weather warmed up, she enjoyed going on country rides in her convertible with the top down. Jean was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and was a member of the Girl Scouts of America.
Donations may be made in Jean's memory to Dutchess County SPCA, Guiding Eyes for the Blind or .
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 1-3pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1pm at the First Reformed Church of Fishkill followed by burial at Hopewell Cemetery.
Please visit Jean's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019