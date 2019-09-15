|
Jean Cox-Durkin
Poughkeepsie, New York - Jean Cox-Durkin 87 of Rhinebeck and formerly of Poughkeepsie died on Friday September 13, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Jean was born in Poughkeepsie on December 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Harry and the late Rena Erts Coty.
Jean was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. She worked as a cashier for CVS in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park.
Jean was a member of St Mary's Church Poughkeepsie and a lifelong local resident. She loved to play BINGO, travel to the Casino's, loved to read and play cards with her friends.
Jean was married to John Cox on November 22, 1953 and he predeceased her on July 26, 1987. On April 23, 1996 she married John Durkin he also predeceased her on April 24, 2000.
Jean is survived by her children Colleen Daley and her husband Tom of Red Hook, Patricia DiPerri and her husband Joe of Rhinebeck, Glenn Cox of Hyde Park, grandchildren Daniel Daley, Alyssa Cox, step grandchildren Marie DiPerri, Tessa DiPerri, Elena DiPerri, great grandchild Croix and stepdaughters Gayle, Jane, Sheila and Joan.
Jean was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Dick Coty, Al Coty, Harry Coty, Peg Verotti, Pat Condon and Ann Dillion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10am Tuesday September 17, 2019 at St Mary's Church Poughkeepsie, New York. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019