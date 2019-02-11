|
Jean Cross
Poughkeepsie - Jean Elizabeth Riley Cross, 74, departed this life to have eternal life with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2019. She was born February 3, 1945 to the late Marcellus and Marion Riley and was a lifetime resident of Poughkeepsie, New York. Jean was educated in the City of Poughkeepsie Schools and was a dedicated hard worker for 30 years; 10 years at Hudson River Psychiatric Center and 20 years for Taconic DDSO as a Direct Care Specialist. She retired in 2007.
Jean was a loving person who especially enjoyed her family. She was an avid cooker, family and friends alike enjoyed her food. Playing quick draw with her daughter was one of her very special times, along with watching sports. Go Mets! Jean will be missed by all who knew her for her loving and generous spirit. She greeted everyone with a hearty smile and had a way of making everyone feel special. To see her on the dance floor was a sure delight. She leaves behind to celebrate her life and good memories; her husband of 33 years, William "Billy" Oliver; loving daughter, Marion V. Cross; 5 brothers, George Riley (Linda) of Austell, GA, Lee Riley of Poughkeepsie, NY, Marcellus Riley Jr. (Peola) of Plant City, FL, Carl and Robert Riley both of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 sisters, Janice Hurst (Rick) of New Haven, MI and Alberta Riley Walker of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 grandchildren, Ja'lisha Higgs, Ja'leene Cross and Ja'keem Wimberly all of Poughkeepsie, NY, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; 3 special friends, Mozell West, Elizabeth Williams and Denise Davis.
Jean is predeceased by her beloved son, Jerome "Bossman" Cross; stepfather, Percy Richards; 3 brothers, Raymond Richards, Percy Riley and Charles Riley; sister, Shirley Riley; 2 uncles, Ruiel Roberts and William Roberts and her aunt Minerva Davis, as well as a special friend, Elizabeth Noonie Petteway.
Ms. Cross will repose 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Beth-El C.O.G.I.C., 91 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best"
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 11, 2019