Jean DiBiasi
Wappingers Falls - Jean DiBiasi (Lioy) was called home to God on Friday, October 2, 2020. Jean was born to Ernestine and John Lioy in the Bronx, NY on April 23, 1928.
Jean married the love of her life, Joseph DiBiasi on August 19, 1950. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. They settled in Yonkers, NY where they were blessed with two beautiful daughters.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her sister and best friend, Marie Lioy; her daughters, Debra Cifelli and Susan Gray and her husband, John; and her five adoring grandchildren, Michael Cifelli and wife Anne, Jessica Cifelli, Lauren Cifelli, Justin Gray and Michelle Gray. She would often tell each of them "you're the best" and "you're my favorite".
Jean's immediate family spent every holiday and special life event together as well as many weekends enjoying all of the delicious foods she would prepare from her Halloween chicken soup to her Christmas manicotti. Jean and Joe created a very tight knit family who are forever grateful to have been raised in such a loving and warm environment where they were able to create lifelong bonds with each other.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
