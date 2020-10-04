1/1
Jean DiBiasi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean DiBiasi

Wappingers Falls - Jean DiBiasi (Lioy) was called home to God on Friday, October 2, 2020. Jean was born to Ernestine and John Lioy in the Bronx, NY on April 23, 1928.

Jean married the love of her life, Joseph DiBiasi on August 19, 1950. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. They settled in Yonkers, NY where they were blessed with two beautiful daughters.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her sister and best friend, Marie Lioy; her daughters, Debra Cifelli and Susan Gray and her husband, John; and her five adoring grandchildren, Michael Cifelli and wife Anne, Jessica Cifelli, Lauren Cifelli, Justin Gray and Michelle Gray. She would often tell each of them "you're the best" and "you're my favorite".

Jean's immediate family spent every holiday and special life event together as well as many weekends enjoying all of the delicious foods she would prepare from her Halloween chicken soup to her Christmas manicotti. Jean and Joe created a very tight knit family who are forever grateful to have been raised in such a loving and warm environment where they were able to create lifelong bonds with each other.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved